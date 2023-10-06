Mysterious Drone Swarms Above Nuke Sites Could Be Foreign Rival

Drone swarms and other unmanned aerial systems spotted hovering above sensitive U.S. nuclear sites are not there by coincidence or mistake, geopolitical analysts say.
Documents that were recently released by the Department of Energy reveal new details about unidentified aerial phenomena – or UAPs – spotted breaching the airspace near American nuclear sites. The files are mostly Operations Reports from the Protective Force Division of the DOE's National Nuclear Security Administration, which is responsible for the security of nuclear weapons and responding to nuclear emergencies, according to The Debrief, which reviewed the documents.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.