Mysterious Drone Swarms Above Nuke Sites Could Be Foreign Rival

An unidentified drone circling during the re-supply mission by a civilian boat chartered by the Philippine Navy to deliver supplies to the Philippine Navy ship BRP Sierra Madre in the disputed South China Sea. (Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 06 October 2023 07:37 AM EDT

Drone swarms and other unmanned aerial systems spotted hovering above sensitive U.S. nuclear sites are not there by coincidence or mistake, geopolitical analysts say.

Documents that were recently released by the Department of Energy reveal new details about unidentified aerial phenomena – or UAPs – spotted breaching the airspace near American nuclear sites. The files are mostly Operations Reports from the Protective Force Division of the DOE's National Nuclear Security Administration, which is responsible for the security of nuclear weapons and responding to nuclear emergencies, according to The Debrief, which reviewed the documents.

Drone swarms and other unmanned aerial systems spotted hovering above sensitive U.S. nuclear sites are not there by coincidence or mistake, geopolitical analysts say.
