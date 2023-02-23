Trump Shows Instincts, Puts Blue-Collar Americans First With Ohio Visit

Former President Donald Trump's visit on Wednesday to East Palestine in the weeks after a train derailment led to the release of toxic chemicals in the Ohio village illustrates that, unlike other 2024 presidential candidates, his campaign is keenly focused on issues affecting blue-collar Americans, political analysts say.

After rumors swirled that Trump would be the first declared or potential candidate to visit the Rust Belt community in the wake of the Feb. 3 disaster, which left residents concerned if their air and water were safe, Trump on Saturday confirmed the trip on Truth Social.