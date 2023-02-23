×
Tags: donald trump | visit | east palestine | ohio | train | derailment | toxic chemicals

Trump Shows Instincts, Puts Blue-Collar Americans First With Ohio Visit

Former President Donald Trump shakes hands with attendees of an event at the East Palestine Fire Department in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 22. (Rebecca Droke/Getty Images)

Thursday, 23 February 2023 07:35 AM EST

Former President Donald Trump's visit on Wednesday to East Palestine in the weeks after a train derailment led to the release of toxic chemicals in the Ohio village illustrates that, unlike other 2024 presidential candidates, his campaign is keenly focused on issues affecting blue-collar Americans, political analysts say.

After rumors swirled that Trump would be the first declared or potential candidate to visit the Rust Belt community in the wake of the Feb. 3 disaster, which left residents concerned if their air and water were safe, Trump on Saturday confirmed the trip on Truth Social.

Thursday, 23 February 2023 07:35 AM
