Former White House Official: Trump Tariffs Threaten China Deterrence

President Donald Trump's tariff policies against India threaten to undermine his first-term strategy that looked to India as a counterweight in Asia against China, Lisa Curtis, former senior director at the National Security Council for South and Central Asia and senior fellow and director of the Indo-Pacific Security Program at the Center for a New American Security (CNAS), said this month at a defense news conference.

Curtis emphasized the need to deter China in Asia and the importance of India as an element in that deterrence. India is a member of the Quad, an unofficial group consisting of the U.S., India, Japan, and Australia, aimed at containing China.