WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | tariffs | inflation | economy | recession | china

Tariffs, Inflation and America's 'Golden Age': Trump's Economy Defies Doomsayers

President Donald Trump (Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 30 June 2025 07:24 AM EDT

Trump tariffs, the legacy media insists, will stoke double-digit inflation and cause an apocalypse for the U.S. economy, possibly even a global recession.

Three months later, and not only has that not happened, but the U.S. economy is humming on all cylinders.

Lee Barney

Lee Barney, Newsmax’s financial editor, has been a financial journalist for 30 years, covering the economy, retirement planning, investing and financial technology.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Trump tariffs, the legacy media insists, will stoke double-digit inflation and cause an apocalypse for the U.S. economy, possibly even a global recession.
donald trump, tariffs, inflation, economy, recession, china
1104
2025-24-30
Monday, 30 June 2025 07:24 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved