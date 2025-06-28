Tariffs, Inflation and America's 'Golden Age': Trump's Economy Defies Doomsayers

Trump tariffs, the legacy media insists, will stoke double-digit inflation and cause an apocalypse for the U.S. economy, possibly even a global recession.
Three months later, and not only has that not happened, but the U.S. economy is humming on all cylinders.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin