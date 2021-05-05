Tags: donald trump | social media | facebook

Trump Beats Facebook No Matter How Panel Rules, Experts Say

Former President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference held in the Hyatt Regency in Orlando, Florida, on February 28, 2021.  (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 05 May 2021 06:33 AM

A panel stocked with anonymous content-moderation “judges” upheld Facebook's ban of former President Donald Trump while also leaving the door open slightly to have that ruling revised in six months, but no matter what the group ruled, Trump was poised to claim victory – as the vindicated or the victim.
The social media giant, which froze Trump’s account in the wake of the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach, cited a pair of Trump posts as having violated Facebook rules and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg claimed Trump’s posts were meant to “undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden.”

