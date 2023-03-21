Trump's Social Media Comeback Helps 'Mobilize' Base

More than two years after being booted from popular social media platforms Facebook and YouTube in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, former President Donald Trump on Friday signaled his comeback on the apps with two words: "I'M BACK."

Trump announced his return to the platforms with a clip that begins with footage from the morning he won the presidency in 2016 before fading into a "Trump 2024" screen. In the video, Trump can be heard saying, "Sorry to keep you waiting."