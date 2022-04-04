Media Falsely Hypes Trump's 'Missing' Phone Logs as 'Watergate 2.0'

A seven-hour gap in former President Donald Trump's phone logs on Jan. 6, 2021, has not panned out to be the scandal that establishment media outlets portrayed it to be during days of hyped coverage, with CNN reporting late last week that the White House switchboard logs that day were actually complete.
Despite a raft of stories claiming the president used "burner" phones, which he has denied, or insinuating he illegally suppressed official phone logs from the day when protesters breached the Capitol, a source told the network that the six pages of White House switchboard logs for Jan. 6 were complete based on an official review of records.
