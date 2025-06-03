WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Pardons Army Officer Booted for COVID Refusals

President Donald Trump, pictured, pardoned former Army officer Mark Bashaw, who was discharged for defying COVID-19 vaccine mandates on religious grounds. (Getty Images)

Friday, 06 June 2025 06:42 AM EDT

A former Army officer who was convicted and discharged in 2022 for refusing to follow COVID-19 directives received an unconditional pardon on May 28 by President Donald Trump.

Former 1st Lt. Mark Bashaw was discharged from the Army following his conviction after he was found guilty of reporting to office without wearing a mask or submitting a COVID-19 test, both of which were requirements at the time for service members who refused to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

