Trump Pardons Army Officer Booted for COVID Refusals

A former Army officer who was convicted and discharged in 2022 for refusing to follow COVID-19 directives received an unconditional pardon on May 28 by President Donald Trump.

Former 1st Lt. Mark Bashaw was discharged from the Army following his conviction after he was found guilty of reporting to office without wearing a mask or submitting a COVID-19 test, both of which were requirements at the time for service members who refused to be vaccinated for COVID-19.