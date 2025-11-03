WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Tries to 'Keep Pace' by Resuming Nuclear Tests

Thursday, 06 November 2025 07:59 AM EST

President Donald Trump's recent statement that the United States will resume nuclear weapons testing for the first time in more than three decades reverberated in Washington and beyond.

In a statement to Newsmax, Lt. Col. Robert L. Maginnis — a longtime military analyst who attended daily Pentagon briefings for years — said the move is framed by the administration as necessary "to keep pace" with Russia and China and to guarantee that America's deterrence remains credible in an increasingly competitive world.

Jerry McGlothlin is a writer, media consultant, and CEO of Special Guests Publicity

Thursday, 06 November 2025 07:59 AM
