Tags: donald trump | NRA | speech | gun owners | uvalde | texas | school shooting

Trump Sends 'Incredibly Strong' Signal to Gun Owners With NRA Speech

Former President Donald Trump (AP)

Friday, 27 May 2022 06:18 AM

By forging ahead with his speech at the National Rifle Association convention on Friday, former President Donald Trump is making it clear to the estimated 72-million gun owners in America that the unspeakable horrors wrought by a rogue killer inside a Texas elementary school this week won't diminish Trump's staunch defense of the Second Amendment.

The gun advocacy group's annual meeting will go on as planned in downtown Houston just days after the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children and two teachers dead and several other people wounded.


Friday, 27 May 2022 06:18 AM
