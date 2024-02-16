Is Trump's NATO Strategy Working? European Military Spending Soars

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced on Wednesday that a record number of allies – 18 of 31 member states – are poised to meet the alliance's defense spending target of 2% of GDP this year, with prospects for an increase as budgets are reviewed.

Signaling a long-awaited shift in its approach to national security, Germany has met the defense spending benchmark for the first time since the early 1990s. A study by the German Economic Institute indicated the country's defense forces had a funding shortfall of at least $425 billion below NATO standards from 1990 until the early 2020s.