Trump's New Security Strategy a Civilizational Manifesto

The release of President Donald Trump's new National Security Strategy last month sent shock waves through Washington, echoing far beyond the capital and rippling across global capitals where old assumptions linger like relics of another age.

For the first time in decades, the United States produced a strategic document that is not a polite, consensus-driven paper meant for diplomats in Brussels or business tycoons in Davos, but a declaration of national renewal — a reset of America's compass after years of inaction, dependency, and ideological confusion.