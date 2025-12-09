WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: donald trump | national security strategy | united states | rebirth | civilization

Trump's New Security Strategy a Civilizational Manifesto

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 06 January 2026 07:54 AM EST

The release of President Donald Trump's new National Security Strategy last month sent shock waves through Washington, echoing far beyond the capital and rippling across global capitals where old assumptions linger like relics of another age.

For the first time in decades, the United States produced a strategic document that is not a polite, consensus-driven paper meant for diplomats in Brussels or business tycoons in Davos, but a declaration of national renewal — a reset of America's compass after years of inaction, dependency, and ideological confusion.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The release of President Donald Trump's new National Security Strategy last month sent shock waves through Washington, echoing far beyond the capital and rippling across global capitals where old assumptions linger like relics of another age.
donald trump, national security strategy, united states, rebirth, civilization
1170
2026-54-06
Tuesday, 06 January 2026 07:54 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved