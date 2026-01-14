Trump Pressures Iran Without Saying 'Regime Change'

Donald Trump's second-term Iran policy is moving quickly from fiery rhetoric to the edge of open confrontation.

Yet, even as the president signals a willingness to act, he's stopped just short of unveiling an explicit doctrine of regime change. The central question hanging over Washington, Jerusalem, and Tehran is whether his latest round of threats — and the precedent of his previous military gambits — can squeeze Iran's clerical leadership into collapse, or merely harden its survival instincts.