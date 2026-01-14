WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: donald trump | iran | policy | regime change | confrontation

Trump Pressures Iran Without Saying 'Regime Change'

A woman reacts Wednesday in Tehran during a mass funeral held for over 100 members of government security forces who authorities said were killed during recent protests. (Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 14 January 2026 01:53 PM EST

Donald Trump's second-term Iran policy is moving quickly from fiery rhetoric to the edge of open confrontation.

Yet, even as the president signals a willingness to act, he's stopped just short of unveiling an explicit doctrine of regime change. The central question hanging over Washington, Jerusalem, and Tehran is whether his latest round of threats — and the precedent of his previous military gambits — can squeeze Iran's clerical leadership into collapse, or merely harden its survival instincts.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Donald Trump's second-term Iran policy is moving quickly from fiery rhetoric to the edge of open confrontation.
donald trump, iran, policy, regime change, confrontation
1368
2026-53-14
Wednesday, 14 January 2026 01:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved