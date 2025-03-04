WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | iran | opposition | protests | sanctions | terrorists | plots

Trump's 'Maximum Pressure' Fuels Iranians Demanding Regime Change

President Donald Trump (Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 07 March 2025 07:23 AM EST

President Donald Trump's revived "maximum pressure" campaign against Tehran is coinciding with intense strain on Iran's ruling regime. The country is facing economic collapse and surging public unrest, while Iranian opposition leaders abroad are rallying for regime change.

About 20,000 opponents of Iran's fundamentalist rulers gathered in Paris in February under the banner of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), calling for the fall of the Tehran government.

Jerry McGlothlin

Jerry McGlothlin is a writer, media consultant, and CEO of Special Guests Publicity, a firm specializing in booking guests on major media platforms. With decades of experience in communications, he focuses on exploring political and societal issues from a conservative perspective.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
President Donald Trump's revived "maximum pressure" campaign against Tehran is coinciding with intense strain on Iran's ruling regime.
donald trump, iran, opposition, protests, sanctions, terrorists, plots
880
2025-23-07
Friday, 07 March 2025 07:23 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved