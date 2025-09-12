WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: donald trump | india | strategy | backfire | russia

Trump's India Strategy Might Be Backfiring

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 17 September 2025 07:58 AM EDT

President Donald Trump's strategy toward India threatens to undermine American influence in Asia, with critics arguing that it sends the wrong message to U.S. allies that support is purely transactional.

During his first term, India was central to Trump's strategy against China. Now, his actions are pushing New Delhi closer to Beijing.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
President Donald Trump's strategy toward India threatens to undermine American influence in Asia, with critics arguing that it sends the wrong message to U.S. allies that support is purely transactional.
donald trump, india, strategy, backfire, russia
887
2025-58-17
Wednesday, 17 September 2025 07:58 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved