How Trump Could Legally Acquire Greenland

President Donald Trump's renewed interest in Greenland has again sparked international controversy, but much of the criticism rests on a flawed premise that any American move toward Greenland would necessarily be illegal, imperialistic, or destabilizing.
In fact, international law, historical precedent, and Greenland's own governing framework provide multiple lawful pathways by which the United States could acquire Greenland, or integrate it into the American sphere, without violating sovereignty, NATO commitments, or the principle of self-determination.
Jerry McGlothlin ✉
Jerry McGlothlin is a writer, media consultant, and CEO of Special Guests Publicity, a firm specializing in booking guests on major media platforms. With decades of experience in communications, he focuses on exploring political and societal issues from a conservative perspective.