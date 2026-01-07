How Trump Could Legally Acquire Greenland

President Donald Trump's renewed interest in Greenland has again sparked international controversy, but much of the criticism rests on a flawed premise that any American move toward Greenland would necessarily be illegal, imperialistic, or destabilizing.

In fact, international law, historical precedent, and Greenland's own governing framework provide multiple lawful pathways by which the United States could acquire Greenland, or integrate it into the American sphere, without violating sovereignty, NATO commitments, or the principle of self-determination.