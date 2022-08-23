GOP PR Guru to 2022 Hopefuls: Don't Run From Trump, Learn From Him

With a client list headed by the likes of Donald Trump Jr., Mark Meadows, Dr. Ben Carson, Peter Navarro, and Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn, publicist A.J. Rice has his finger on the pulse of the modern conservative movement – and ahead of the 2022 midterms, the PR guru affectionately termed "the man behind the curtain" is stepping out of the shadows with a lifetime of advice to offer those hoping to carry the MAGA mantle.

Rice, the president of Washington, D.C.,-based Publius PR, has worked in all corners of the conservative community, soaking up the knowledge and advice of mentors in television and radio and later dispensing lessons learned to promote the careers of today's makers and shakers.