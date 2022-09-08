5 Times the FBI Didn't Raid Presidents, Aides Over 'Classified' Document Disputes

Former President Donald Trump wasn't exaggerating when he said that "nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before" after the FBI's unprecedented raid of his personal residence last month – especially considering he's far from the first president or White House official to bring home "classified documents."

FBI agents in early August raided Trump's Florida Mar-a-Lago residence, seizing a trove of documents that the National Archives and Records Administration, or NARA, claims should have been handed over at the end of Trump's term under the conditions set by the 1978 Presidential Records Act.