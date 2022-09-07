Special Master Approval a 'Win' for Trump After FBI Raid

Legal experts are hailing a federal judge's decision to appoint a special master to review records seized by the FBI during its unprecedented raid of former President Donald Trump's Florida home, calling it a clear "win" for Trump – but they say it's still too early to determine whether the move completely validates all the claims Trump has made about the search being another "political witch hunt."

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon in West Palm Beach, Florida, who was appointed by Trump in 2020, on Monday ordered the appointment of an independent third party to review the items seized during the FBI's raid last month.