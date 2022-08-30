Trump Had Constitutional Power to Declassify Documents, Experts Say

Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly asserted that any sensitive White House documents seized during the FBI's unprecedented raid of his Mar-a-Lago residence had been declassified, prompting questions in the media about if the president has such broad authority.
Legal experts, however, have a simple answer: Yes.
