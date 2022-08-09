×
Trump 'Continues to Loom Large Over GOP' After String of Primary Victories

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatolein Dallas, Texas, on Aug. 6. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 09 August 2022 06:27 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump's enduring hold on the Republican electorate was reaffirmed by the overwhelming number of Trump-endorsed candidates who racked up victories in recent primary elections.

While several prominent proponents of the MAGA agenda suffered defeats in earlier primaries, political strategists say key victories in Arizona and Michigan in the last week have provided some sense of redemption by reestablishing – and even boosting – the perception of Trump as kingmaker in the party.

Tuesday, 09 August 2022 06:27 AM
