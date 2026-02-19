WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: donald trump. endangerment finding | climate | revoke | barack obama

Trump Strikes at Heart of 'Disastrous' Climate Policy

President Donald Trump and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin arrive for a news conference on Feb. 12 to announce the repeal of the 2009 Endangerment Finding. The White House trumpeted the move as the largest deregulatory action in history. (AP)

By    |   Monday, 23 February 2026 07:16 AM EST

In a bold stroke for economic relief, President Donald Trump this month repealed the 2009 Endangerment Finding, dismantling the Obama administration's declaration that greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide pose a threat to humanity.

The move, hailed by the White House as the largest deregulatory action in history, strips away the legal backbone for federal emissions rules on vehicles, power plants, and more, promising to inject over $1.3 trillion back into the U.S. economy through slashed compliance costs and lower car prices.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
In a bold stroke for economic relief, President Donald Trump this month repealed the 2009 Endangerment Finding, dismantling the Obama administration's declaration that greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide pose a threat to humanity.
donald trump. endangerment finding, climate, revoke, barack obama
1005
2026-16-23
Monday, 23 February 2026 07:16 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved