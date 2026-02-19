Trump Strikes at Heart of 'Disastrous' Climate Policy

In a bold stroke for economic relief, President Donald Trump this month repealed the 2009 Endangerment Finding, dismantling the Obama administration's declaration that greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide pose a threat to humanity.

The move, hailed by the White House as the largest deregulatory action in history, strips away the legal backbone for federal emissions rules on vehicles, power plants, and more, promising to inject over $1.3 trillion back into the U.S. economy through slashed compliance costs and lower car prices.