Trump Strikes at Heart of 'Disastrous' Climate Policy

In a bold stroke for economic relief, President Donald Trump this month repealed the 2009 Endangerment Finding, dismantling the Obama administration's declaration that greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide pose a threat to humanity.
The move, hailed by the White House as the largest deregulatory action in history, strips away the legal backbone for federal emissions rules on vehicles, power plants, and more, promising to inject over $1.3 trillion back into the U.S. economy through slashed compliance costs and lower car prices.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin