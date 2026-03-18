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Tags: donald trump | cuba | collapse | tensions | strategy

Trump at Strategic Crossroads as Cuba Unravels

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Friday, 20 March 2026 07:17 AM EDT

The Caribbean has a way of reminding American leaders that geography, in many ways, is destiny. Ninety miles off the coast of Florida sits an island that has, for more than six decades, oscillated between frozen relic and strategic flashpoint.

Today, as Cuba sinks deeper into economic collapse and political decay, that old reality is returning with new urgency — and with it, a question that may define the next phase of U.S. foreign policy: Is this President Donald Trump's Cuba moment?

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The Caribbean has a way of reminding American leaders that geography, in many ways, is destiny.
donald trump, cuba, collapse, tensions, strategy
1426
2026-17-20
Friday, 20 March 2026 07:17 AM
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