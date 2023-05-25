Like Trump, States Look to Promote Adoption Over Abortion

Former President Donald Trump promised that if reelected he'll focus on incentivizing adoptions to reduce abortions – a plan already undertaken by several states that have embraced pro-life measures geared toward protecting both unborn children and their mothers following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

During a recent phone interview on "Just the News - No Noise" Trump said he will be "pressing the adoption option" if he wins, supporting organizations that could get parents pre-approved to adopt babies from women who were considering whether to have an abortion and offering tax breaks for both the birth mother and the prospective adoptive parents.