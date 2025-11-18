Trump's 50-Year Mortgage: Madness or Masterstroke?

President Donald Trump's administration is proposing a new 50-year mortgage, which could be the boldest change in American housing finance since Franklin D. Roosevelt introduced the 30-year mortgage during the Great Depression.
Bill Pulte, Federal Housing Finance Agency Director, called it a "complete game changer" for homebuyers, arguing that spreading payments over five decades could make homes more affordable for younger Americans priced out of today's market.
Jerry McGlothlin ✉
Jerry McGlothlin is a writer, media consultant, and CEO of Special Guests Publicity, a firm specializing in booking guests on major media platforms. With decades of experience in communications, he focuses on exploring political and societal issues from a conservative perspective.