WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: donald trump | 50-year | mortgage | housing | finance | bill pulte | debt

Trump's 50-Year Mortgage: Madness or Masterstroke?

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 19 November 2025 07:20 AM EST

President Donald Trump's administration is proposing a new 50-year mortgage, which could be the boldest change in American housing finance since Franklin D. Roosevelt introduced the 30-year mortgage during the Great Depression.

Bill Pulte, Federal Housing Finance Agency Director, called it a "complete game changer" for homebuyers, arguing that spreading payments over five decades could make homes more affordable for younger Americans priced out of today's market.

Jerry McGlothlin

Jerry McGlothlin is a writer, media consultant, and CEO of Special Guests Publicity, a firm specializing in booking guests on major media platforms. With decades of experience in communications, he focuses on exploring political and societal issues from a conservative perspective.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
President Donald Trump's administration is proposing a new 50-year mortgage, which could be the boldest change in American housing finance since Franklin D. Roosevelt introduced the 30-year mortgage during the Great Depression.
donald trump, 50-year, mortgage, housing, finance, bill pulte, debt
919
2025-20-19
Wednesday, 19 November 2025 07:20 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved