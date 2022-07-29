Top 10 VP Contenders If Trump Runs in 2024

If former President Donald Trump decides to make another run for the White House in 2024, a campaign that promises to be captivating in its general unpredictability will have at least one certainty: no Mike Pence.

With apologies to Benjamin Franklin, his short list of life guarantees – death and taxes – should make room for one more addition, as the Founding Father who died in 1790 is more likely to share a future ticket with Trump than is Pence, who was Trump's running mate in the 2016 and 2020 elections and served as his vice president for four years.