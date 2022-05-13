Politicized DOJ Unlikely to Label Pro-abortion Radicals as 'Domestic Terrorists'

If the abortion-rights group calling itself Jane's Revenge is indeed behind a recent alleged arson attack on the anti-abortion nonprofit Wisconsin Family Action, legal experts don't expect the politicized Biden administration Justice Department to go out of its way to treat that group or similar criminal activists as "domestic terrorists" — even if they fit the legal definition.

According to Netherlands-based Bellingcat journalist Robert Evans, the group claimed responsibility for the Wisconsin arson attack and threatened to carry out more if all "anti-choice" groups aren't quickly shut down.