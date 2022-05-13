×
Tags: doj | roe v. wade | pro-abortion | jane’s revenge | arson | biden administration | domestic terrorists

Politicized DOJ Unlikely to Label Pro-abortion Radicals as 'Domestic Terrorists'

Attorney General Merrick Garland testifies during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies hearing to discuss the fiscal year 2023 budget of the Department of Justice at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on April 26. (Greg Nash/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 13 May 2022 06:38 AM

If the abortion-rights group calling itself Jane's Revenge is indeed behind a recent alleged arson attack on the anti-abortion nonprofit Wisconsin Family Action, legal experts don't expect the politicized Biden administration Justice Department to go out of its way to treat that group or similar criminal activists as "domestic terrorists" — even if they fit the legal definition.

According to Netherlands-based Bellingcat journalist Robert Evans, the group claimed responsibility for the Wisconsin arson attack and threatened to carry out more if all "anti-choice" groups aren't quickly shut down.

