DOJ Advances Plan to Restore Gun Rights to Nonviolent Felons

By    |   Friday, 01 August 2025 08:28 AM EDT

Attorney General Pam Bondi took another step toward allowing those convicted of nonviolent felonies to have their gun rights restored.

Bondi on July 18 published a proposed rule that would implement criteria to allow those with firearms restrictions to acquire, receive, transfer, ship or transport firearms, according to a summary of the proposal.

2025-28-01
Friday, 01 August 2025 08:28 AM
