DOJ Advances Plan to Restore Gun Rights to Nonviolent Felons

Attorney General Pam Bondi took another step toward allowing those convicted of nonviolent felonies to have their gun rights restored.
Bondi on July 18 published a proposed rule that would implement criteria to allow those with firearms restrictions to acquire, receive, transfer, ship or transport firearms, according to a summary of the proposal.
