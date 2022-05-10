×
Tags: doj | office of environmental justice | biden administration

Justice Department's New Office of Environmental Justice 'Not About Science'

The Department of Justice seal (Nicholas Kamm/AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 10 May 2022 06:29 AM

Environmental experts say the Department of Justice's new Office of Environmental Justice has nothing to do with science and everything to do with the Biden administration's desire to insert its political narrative into every facet of government bureaucracy.

Attorney General Merrick Garland and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan announced the creation of the new "central hub" for the department's efforts to advance its "comprehensive environmental justice enforcement strategy."

Tuesday, 10 May 2022 06:29 AM
