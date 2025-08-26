DOJ Backs NH Employer in Rejecting Funding Sex Changes

The Department of Justice is supporting a New Hampshire employer being sued for refusing to cover treatment for an employee's gender dysphoria.
Justice officials filed a statement of interest in the case after a federal district court judge in New Hampshire declined the company's request to have it dismissed.
