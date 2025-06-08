Critics Seize on Musk-Trump Rift to Slam DOGE; A Look at Its Work

Amid reporting on the public feud between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump and their haggling over the "Big, Beautiful Bill" that Musk says spends too much taxpayer money, Newsmax looks at the accomplishments claimed by DOGE and how activists on the left sought to undermine it.
Musk and Trump were initially hailed by supporters as the dynamic duo. Their bond, forged during Trump's campaign, promised bold reforms, and legacy media pounced early, with outlets like Time magazine suggesting Musk was in charge, stoking Trump's frustration.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin