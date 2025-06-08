Critics Seize on Musk-Trump Rift to Slam DOGE; A Look at Its Work

Amid reporting on the public feud between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump and their haggling over the "Big, Beautiful Bill" that Musk says spends too much taxpayer money, Newsmax looks at the accomplishments claimed by DOGE and how activists on the left sought to undermine it.

Musk and Trump were initially hailed by supporters as the dynamic duo. Their bond, forged during Trump's campaign, promised bold reforms, and legacy media pounced early, with outlets like Time magazine suggesting Musk was in charge, stoking Trump's frustration.