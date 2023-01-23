×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: documents | overclassification | federal employees | authority

Overclassification of Documents a 'Well-Known' Problem

(Newsmax)

By    |   Monday, 23 January 2023 07:00 AM EST

National security experts say federal employees with the authority to label a document "top secret" have every incentive to broadly use their classification powers and no incentive to use restraint with the files that cross their desk – which has ultimately led to the mass overclassification of information.

The "top secret" designation was intended to be applied to documents that must be kept out of the public eye to protect national security. But some transparency advocates argue classification is not only overly restrictive but that politics are playing a prominent role in classification status, whether it's done to promote a certain policy or support a particular narrative.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
National security experts say federal employees with the authority to label a document "top secret" have every incentive to broadly use their classification powers and no incentive to use restraint with the files that cross their desk.
documents, overclassification, federal employees, authority
941
2023-00-23
Monday, 23 January 2023 07:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved