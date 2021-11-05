Amazon's 'Mayor Pete' Documentary Obscures Supply Chain Crisis, Grenell's Role

The soon-to-be released Amazon documentary “Mayor Pete” is being hailed by conservative-leaning political analysts as a film that showcases “Democrat privilege at its finest.”

The forthcoming flick promises to take viewers inside current Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg’s 2020 Democratic primary campaign, a run during which he sought to become the youngest U.S. president. The film description says that it provides “an unprecedented intimacy with the candidate, his husband, Chasten, and their ambitious team.”