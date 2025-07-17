Inside Dr. Steven LaTulippe's Battle for Free Speech, Medical Freedom

In an Oregon clinic, Dr. Steven LaTulippe once treated patients with a blend of compassion and conviction, building a 23-year reputation as a family medicine physician and chief of medicine for the Oregon National Guard.
Today, living in Arizona after selling his practice and home, the retired Air Force veteran and ordained minister is at the center of a high-stakes legal battle that could reshape the landscape of medical regulation, all due allegedly to COVID-19.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin