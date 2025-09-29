How DNA Sequencing Tied Suspect to Kirk Killing

Prosecutors say DNA evidence from the rifle used to assassinate conservative leader Charlie Kirk directly linked accused gunman Tyler Robinson to the killing.
Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray said investigators recovered genetic material from the rifle used in the shooting and compared it to the DNA of Robinson, 22, who was charged in the Sept. 10 killing at Utah Valley University.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Jim Thomas ✉
Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.