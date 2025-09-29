WATCH TV LIVE

How DNA Sequencing Tied Suspect to Kirk Killing

Monday, 06 October 2025 07:28 AM EDT

Prosecutors say DNA evidence from the rifle used to assassinate conservative leader Charlie Kirk directly linked accused gunman Tyler Robinson to the killing.

Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray said investigators recovered genetic material from the rifle used in the shooting and compared it to the DNA of Robinson, 22, who was charged in the Sept. 10 killing at Utah Valley University.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

Monday, 06 October 2025 07:28 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
