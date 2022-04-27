Chinese DJI Drones Play Concerning Role in Ukraine, US

A popular Chinese-manufactured drone that the Ukrainian government has worked to clear from its skies due to fears it's benefited the invading Russians also represents a grave threat to the American homeland, where sellers continue to offer the drones – despite concerns from both the Trump and Biden administrations.
The Chinese company, DJI, has been for years the leading maker of small, consumer-grade drones in the United States – and around the globe. Although its market share has dropped significantly with the re-introduction of American drone company Autel, DJI's 54% is still a pretty solid share.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin