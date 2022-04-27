×
Tags: dji | drones | ukraine | russia | china | us

Chinese DJI Drones Play Concerning Role in Ukraine, US

A DJI drone is seen in the air in Krakow, Poland on Jan. 22. (Jakub Porzycki/AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 27 April 2022 06:29 AM

A popular Chinese-manufactured drone that the Ukrainian government has worked to clear from its skies due to fears it's benefited the invading Russians also represents a grave threat to the American homeland, where sellers continue to offer the drones – despite concerns from both the Trump and Biden administrations.

The Chinese company, DJI, has been for years the leading maker of small, consumer-grade drones in the United States – and around the globe. Although its market share has dropped significantly with the re-introduction of American drone company Autel, DJI's 54% is still a pretty solid share.

