Bragg's 10 Most Egregious Downgrades, Declined Prosecutions

While Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg had to get creative to turn the 34 counts he filed against former President Donald Trump from low-level misdemeanors into felonies, that aggressive attitude appears to be the exception to the rule, with the progressive prosecutor amassing a lengthy track record of downgrading charges that has led critics to accuse him of being soft on crime.

Just days after taking office in January 2022, Bragg announced he would no longer prosecute low-level offenses and would seek lesser charges for certain crimes. Both proved to be controversial policies that he swiftly would be forced to walk back.