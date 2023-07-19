Disney Has New 'Woke' Fiasco With 'Snow White'

Despite reports that Disney suffered a staggering $900 million in losses after its last eight studio releases were met with poor box office numbers, movie critics say the entertainment behemoth appears to have no plans of backing away from promoting "woke" ideology in its films.

Even though recent releases with progressive plot points, such as "Lightyear" and "Strange World," were high-profile flops, Disney hasn't pivoted from its plan to make a live-action version of the 1937 fantasy classic "Snow White" that is so politically correct the production has eliminated the seven dwarves and replaced them with "magical creatures" of all sizes and genders. The flick is scheduled to be released next year with Hispanic actress Rachel Zegler starring as the title princess.