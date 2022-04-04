'Woke' Disney Is 'Hypocritical' on Gay Rights

Disney's opposition to a new Florida parental rights in education law – due to the corporation's supposed "dedication" to "standing up" for the LGBTQ+ community – obscures the company's continued and extensive business ventures in countries where gay marriage remains illegal and calls into question whether Disney's moral outrage is solely aimed at Republican politicians.

The company has vowed to fight the Florida law, which Disney contends "should never have passed and should never have been signed into law," and is also changing the standard greeting at its Florida theme park from welcoming "ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls" to "dreamers of all ages" and reinstating a same-sex kiss in its upcoming Lightyear film, a Toy Story spin-off.