WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: digital | detox | screen time | mental health | internet | sleep | anxiety

Time for a Digital Detox? Take a Trip or Some Time to Tune Out

By    |   Thursday, 13 March 2025 07:20 AM EDT

If you're reading this, you're looking at a screen of some kind.

Being online is often a wonderful thing. We have all the information anyone could want at the click of a button, the touch of a fingertip, or the swipe of a mouse.

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
If you're reading this, you're looking at a screen of some kind.
digital, detox, screen time, mental health, internet, sleep, anxiety, online
966
2025-20-13
Thursday, 13 March 2025 07:20 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved