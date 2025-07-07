Rebranded DHS App Now Targeting Hindu, Chinese Speakers

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on July 3 added the Chinese and Hindi languages to its Customs and Border Patrol (CPB) app in an effort to encourage illegal immigrants to self-deport.

The update is expected to "dramatically expand" the app's accessibility, making it easier to voluntarily deport under President Donald Trump's Project Homecoming initiative that includes free travel to their home country or one where they have legal status; forgiveness of fines; and a $1,000 exit bonus upon their confirmed return.