5 Reasons DeSantis Won Big in Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won a landslide victory Tuesday to secure a second term in a decisive win that experts chalk up to the Republican's unabashed "freedom" agenda and a willingness to "take on very big and public fights."

In one of the GOP's few decisive 2022 midterm victories, DeSantis easily dispatched his opponent, Democrat Charlie Crist, winning nearly 60% of the vote and topping Crist by about 1.5 million votes, with 99% of counties reporting.