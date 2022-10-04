DeSantis Outshines Absent Biden With 'Excellent' Hurricane Ian Response

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' ongoing fight against progressive culture's creep into Sunshine State classrooms and his recent publicity stunts to spotlight the illegal immigration crisis under President Joe Biden have taken a back seat as DeSantis focused on preparing Floridians for Hurricane Ian and then helping those impacted by the devastating storm – a high-profile show of leadership that political analysts say will serve DeSantis well, both in the immediate and long terms.

Instead of using the media's focus on Ian to boost his own profile or engaging in partisan political theater, DeSantis pivoted to preparedness and then relief efforts after the storm walloped his state's southwest coast, killing more than 100 people and causing billions of dollars in damage.