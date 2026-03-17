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Tags: department of the state | agency strategic plan | sovereignty | united states

The Rise of a Sovereignty-First Foreign Policy

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Friday, 10 April 2026 07:22 AM EDT

The United States Department of State in January released its Agency Strategic Plan for Fiscal Years 2026-2030 — and this one was different.

Most Americans never read these documents. They are typically dense, managerial roadmaps written in the cautious dialect of interagency consensus.

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The United States Department of State in January released its Agency Strategic Plan for Fiscal Years 2026-2030 — and this one was different.
department of the state, agency strategic plan, sovereignty, united states
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Friday, 10 April 2026 07:22 AM
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