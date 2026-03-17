The Rise of a Sovereignty-First Foreign Policy

The United States Department of State in January released its Agency Strategic Plan for Fiscal Years 2026-2030 — and this one was different.
Most Americans never read these documents. They are typically dense, managerial roadmaps written in the cautious dialect of interagency consensus.
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