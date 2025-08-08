Alleged Antisemitism in Baltimore Schools Probed

Allegations of swastika graffiti in classrooms and a teacher who remains employed giving a Nazi salute to a Jewish student triggered the Department of Education to investigate Baltimore City Public Schools.
The investigation was announced Aug. 7 and came after a Title VI civil rights complaint filed late last month on behalf of several Jewish parents by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). The complaint was filed for the "egregious and persistent discrimination and harassment of Jewish students at the hands of their fellow students and teachers," the organization announced.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin