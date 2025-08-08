Alleged Antisemitism in Baltimore Schools Probed

Allegations of swastika graffiti in classrooms and a teacher who remains employed giving a Nazi salute to a Jewish student triggered the Department of Education to investigate Baltimore City Public Schools.

The investigation was announced Aug. 7 and came after a Title VI civil rights complaint filed late last month on behalf of several Jewish parents by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). The complaint was filed for the "egregious and persistent discrimination and harassment of Jewish students at the hands of their fellow students and teachers," the organization announced.