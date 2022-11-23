The 5 Things Democrats Are Most Thankful For

After stuffing ballot boxes nationwide earlier this month to avoid a "red tsunami," Democrats can look forward to the stovetop variety on Thursday.
And this Thanksgiving, progressives can rejoice in the knowledge that Congress, too, is stuffed with just enough like-minded politicians to keep President Joe Biden's agenda from being totally upended – an outcome that's just gravy for the left.
