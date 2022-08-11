×
Tags: democrats | spending bill | inflation reduction act | climate bill

Democrats' 'Inflation Reduction Act' Is a 'Trojan Horse Bill'

A hearing with the House Rules Committee at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., was held on Aug. 10, 2022 during which time members of the committee gathered to formulate a rule on the Senate amendment to H.R.5376, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 11 August 2022 06:36 AM EDT

Democrats are celebrating the passage of a gargantuan $740 billion spending bill – but as some highlight the alleged savings it'll provide for Americans facing crippling inflation and others hail it as a historic climate bill, it's not entirely clear party members are on the same page about what they just voted for.

The 755-page bill, a scaled-back version of the failed Build Back Better Act, was passed along party lines in the upper chamber with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote. It's expected to come before the House for a vote this week and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has already indicated her support for the sweeping legislation.

