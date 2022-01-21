×
Tags: 2022 Elections | Biden Administration | CPAC | Donald Trump | democrats | republican | base

GOP Base Shifts to Working-Class Voters in 'Bad News' Shake-Up for Democrats

A man holds a flag supporting U.S. President Donald Trump during a news conference outside the Republican National Committee headquarters on Capitol Hill, on Nov. 5, 2020. 

By    |   Friday, 21 January 2022 07:46 AM

The days of the Democratic Party being viewed as the default representative of the working class have waned as high-profile progressives continue alienating blue-collar laborers.

Those displaced voters are finding a new home in the Republican Party — a movement that has created a significant realignment, and one that political strategists say could have major implications for 2022 and beyond.

The days of the Democratic Party being viewed as the default representative of the working class have waned as high-profile progressives continue alienating blue-collar laborers, and as those displaced voters find a new home in the Republican Party.
