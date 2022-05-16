Democrat Leaders Back Pro-life Cuellar to Keep House Majority

Political strategists say that House Democrat leadership's ardent support of moderate, anti-illegal immigration, pro-life, nine-term Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar ahead of his upcoming primary runoff against a young, progressive, pro-abortion, immigration attorney is about one thing: preserving Democrats' majority.

This is the second time Jessica Cisneros is taking on Cuellar in a primary, and this time she has forced a runoff election after neither candidate managed in early March to secure the majority needed to win outright.