Tags: democrats | pro-life | henry cuellar | primary runoff | jessica cisneros

Democrat Leaders Back Pro-life Cuellar to Keep House Majority

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar speaks on southern border security and illegal immigration, during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on July 30, 2021. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 16 May 2022 06:51 AM

Political strategists say that House Democrat leadership's ardent support of moderate, anti-illegal immigration, pro-life, nine-term Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar ahead of his upcoming primary runoff against a young, progressive, pro-abortion, immigration attorney is about one thing: preserving Democrats' majority.

This is the second time Jessica Cisneros is taking on Cuellar in a primary, and this time she has forced a runoff election after neither candidate managed in early March to secure the majority needed to win outright.

Monday, 16 May 2022 06:51 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
