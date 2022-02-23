Democrats' Nord Stream 2 Inaction Critical to Putin's Ukraine Plan

Germany on Tuesday did what the Biden administration and Democrats in Congress have been reluctant to do for the previous 10 months, hitting the pause button on the controversial Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea gas pipeline project – though the show of "true leadership" may come too late to alter Ukraine's fate.
The pipeline – set to double Russian oil exports to Germany whenever it's finally turned on – for years has been at the heart of America's efforts to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from making any further moves on Ukraine, the former Soviet satellite state.
